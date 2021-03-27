Top 5 Altcoins That Make The Most This Week

The cryptocurrency market started to grow again after the mid-week drop and the total market cap exceeded $ 1.7 trillion. Several different altcoins have doubled in value, with the top 5 earning altcoins Dent, BitMax Token, ANKR, PancakeSwap and BitTorrent.

The leader of this week was Dent (DENT), which gained 8.956% on an annual basis. DENT’s trade volume, while normally hovering at the level of 200 million, rose to over $ 1 billion on March 23. Today it fell back to $ 201 million.

Ignoring the long-term performances * and looking at only the week of March 20-27, 4 more altcoins stand out.

Top 5 earning altcoins

Dent (DENT)

Crypto currency rank: 89

Price: $ .01032306

Increase rate in 7 days: 128.3%

24-hour increase rate: 0.3%

Market value: $ 968,774,846

Daily trade volume: $ 201,055,674

Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, Bitexen, Upbit, KuCoin, LATOKEN

BitMax Token (BTMX)

Crypto currency rank: 50

Price: $ 2.88

Increase rate in 7 days: 125.3%

24-hour growth rate: 50.8%

Market value: $ 2,142,315,132

Daily trade volume: $ 55,366,164

Which exchanges are listed: BitMax, FTX, Gate.io, Probit, Uniswap

Ankr (ANKR)

Crypto currency rank: 85

Price: $ 0.155353

7-day increase rate: 106.3%

24-hour increase rate: 24%

Market value: $ 1,082,483,349

Daily trade volume: $ 1,539,614,454

Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, Bitexen, Upbit, Coinbase Pro, Huobi Global

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Crypto currency rank: 47

Price: $ 16.92

7-day increase rate: 71.6%

24-hour growth rate: 13.7%

Market value: $ 2,419,523,595

Daily trade volume: $ 764,772,628

Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, Bitexen, PancakeSwap, Digifinex, VCC Exchange

BitTorrent (BTT)

Crypto currency rank: 45

Price: $ 0.00387876

Increase rate in 7 days: 62.9%

24-hour growth rate: 13.9%

Market value: $ 2,567,776,862

Daily trade volume: $ 2,565,994,084

Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, Bitexen, OKEx, Upbit, Huobi Global

* While preparing this list, 7-day charts between 20-27 March were used only. Tokens that are not among the top 100 cryptocurrencies in terms of market value have not been added. The data in the list varies from minute to minute.