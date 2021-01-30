Top 5 Altcoins That Made The Most This Week

Altcoins in general spoke in the cryptocurrency market this week. Many altcoins have repeatedly set records. Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap, the 5 altcoins with the highest increase percentage were DOGE, VGX, ALPHA, 1INCH and FTM. These five altcoins separately rose more than 100%.
Altcoin winds blew in the industry in the week of January 23-30. Many altcoins managed to multiply their price and hit yen records. The total value of the crypto money market has managed to stay above $ 1 trillion with the developments experienced throughout the week. Among the 100 most valuable cryptocurrencies this week, the top 5 altcoins that earned its investors the most were Dogecoin (DOGE), Voyager Token (VGX), Alpha Finance (ALPHA), 1inch Token (1INCH) and Fantom (FTM).
Dogecoin (DOGE)
- Market value rank: 14
- Price: $ 0.034
- Increase rate in the last 7 days: 300.2%
- Increase rate in the last 24 hours: -34.6%
- Market value: $ 4.4 billion
- Daily trade volume: $ 9.4 billion
- Highest price seen in the last 7 days: $ 0.078
- Top 5 platforms listed: Binance, OKEx, Huobi, MXC.COM, Kraken
Voyager Token (VGX)
- Market value rank: 67
- Price: $ 2.37
- Increase rate in the last 7 days: 120.8%
- Increase rate in the last 24 hours: 19.4%
- Market value: $ 528.8 million
- Daily trade volume: $ 89.1 million
- Highest price seen in the last 7 days: $ 2.69
- Top 5 platforms listed: Binance, Uniswap, HitBTC, BitMart, Atomars
Alpha Finance (ALPHA)
- Market value rank: 81
- Price: $ 2.19
- Increase rate in the last 7 days: 171.4%
- Increase in the last 24 hours: 30.3%
- Market value: $ 400.7 million
- Daily trade volume: $ 526.7 million
- Highest price seen in the last 7 days: $ 2.36
- The top 5 platforms listed: Binance, Uniswap, BKEX, Sushiswap, Bilaxy
1inch Token (1INCH)
- Market value rank: 82
- Price: $ 4.09
- Increase in the last 7 days: 132%
- Increase in the last 24 hours: 39.8%
- Market value: $ 389.1 million
- Daily trade volume: $ 459.2 million
- Highest price seen in the last 7 days: $ 4.17
- Top 5 platforms listed: 1inch Exchnage, Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, OKEx
Phantom (FTM)
- Market value rank: 86
- Price: $ 0.13
- Increase rate in the last 7 days: 405.6%
- Increase rate in the last 24 hours: -10.2%
- Market value: $ 346.9 million
- Daily trade volume: $ 271.8 million
- Highest price seen in the last 7 days: $ 0.22
- Top 5 platforms listed: Binance, MXC.COM, Digifinex, BKEX, Sushiswap