Top 5 Altcoins That Made The Most This Week

Altcoins in general spoke in the cryptocurrency market this week. Many altcoins have repeatedly set records. Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap, the 5 altcoins with the highest increase percentage were DOGE, VGX, ALPHA, 1INCH and FTM. These five altcoins separately rose more than 100%.

Altcoin winds blew in the industry in the week of January 23-30. Many altcoins managed to multiply their price and hit yen records. The total value of the crypto money market has managed to stay above $ 1 trillion with the developments experienced throughout the week. Among the 100 most valuable cryptocurrencies this week, the top 5 altcoins that earned its investors the most were Dogecoin (DOGE), Voyager Token (VGX), Alpha Finance (ALPHA), 1inch Token (1INCH) and Fantom (FTM).

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Market value rank: 14

Price: $ 0.034

Increase rate in the last 7 days: 300.2%

Increase rate in the last 24 hours: -34.6%

Market value: $ 4.4 billion

Daily trade volume: $ 9.4 billion

Highest price seen in the last 7 days: $ 0.078

Top 5 platforms listed: Binance, OKEx, Huobi, MXC.COM, Kraken

Voyager Token (VGX)

Market value rank: 67

Price: $ 2.37

Increase rate in the last 7 days: 120.8%

Increase rate in the last 24 hours: 19.4%

Market value: $ 528.8 million

Daily trade volume: $ 89.1 million

Highest price seen in the last 7 days: $ 2.69

Top 5 platforms listed: Binance, Uniswap, HitBTC, BitMart, Atomars

Alpha Finance (ALPHA)

Market value rank: 81

Price: $ 2.19

Increase rate in the last 7 days: 171.4%

Increase in the last 24 hours: 30.3%

Market value: $ 400.7 million

Daily trade volume: $ 526.7 million

Highest price seen in the last 7 days: $ 2.36

The top 5 platforms listed: Binance, Uniswap, BKEX, Sushiswap, Bilaxy

1inch Token (1INCH)

Market value rank: 82

Price: $ 4.09

Increase in the last 7 days: 132%

Increase in the last 24 hours: 39.8%

Market value: $ 389.1 million

Daily trade volume: $ 459.2 million

Highest price seen in the last 7 days: $ 4.17

Top 5 platforms listed: 1inch Exchnage, Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, OKEx

Phantom (FTM)