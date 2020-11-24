Top 3 kisses in the movies we fall in love with the most

Certainly, there are tons of noteworthy movie kisses throughout all of history. Some kisses stand out because they transport you from your couch to the movie, almost as if you were there.

It takes a perfect storm of clever writing, fiery chemistry, perfect settings, and of course the right actors to create these memorable scenes that can warm even the coldest of hearts. We choose 5.

3. Katniss and Peeta in The Hunger Games

Katniss Everdeen shared a lot of kisses with two different guys throughout the Hunger Games franchise, but his most satisfying kiss is the one he shared with Peeta Mellark on the beach in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

The scenery was beautiful, the music overwhelming, and the kiss itself was passionate and tender in the 2013 film. It was then that viewers knew for a fact that Katniss really loved Peeta and that she really needed him.

2- Bella and Edward in Twilight

While some may question why Twilight is included in a list of the most satisfying kisses in movie history, consider the legions of Twihards who waited patiently to see Bella Swan and Edward Cullen’s first kiss on screen.

And while the movies deviate a bit from the books, the production team did their best to be as true to the source material as possible. The undeniable chemistry between actors Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson really sealed the deal.

1. The Notebook

Desperate romantics around the world got a gift in 2004 when The Notebook debuted in theaters, directed by Nick Cassavetes. The Nicholas Sparks film stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as Noah and Allie, respectively, two lovers with very different backgrounds.

So they are prevented from being together for a good part of the movie. But that doesn’stop them from stealing an incredibly satisfying kiss after being apart, filled with torrential rain and abundant tears.



