Top 3 altcoin events to happen this week

In the coming days, there will be important developments on Wanchain (WAN), from the hard fork to the listing of Chainlink (LINK) on Bitstamp.

Bitcoin has had a good start this week as well as last week. The leading crypto currency with its market value reached $ 11,840 on the first day of the week. In addition to the rise in price, the market share of cryptocurrency has also approached 60 percent from 58 percent in the past week. As the money moved from altcoins to Bitcoin, there was a decrease in the prices of altcoins. Ether lost 2.5 percent compared to last week, while Binance Coin dropped below $ 30. The biggest decrease in the top 10 compared to last week is in Polkadot with 8.5 percent.

While the situation of the Bitcoin and altcoin markets is generally like this, it is possible to see more mobility in the prices of some altcoins with the developments that will occur in the coming days. So what’s up this week? Here’s what we’ve compiled:

Wanchain (WAN) goes hard fork

Wanchain, which aims to be an infrastructure that connects the decentralized financial world, has a hard fork on Thursday. The hard fork, called “Mars” and will take place at 03:00 on October 22, is seen as the most important update after the “Mercury” hard fork in December 2019.

Lelantus trials in Zcoin (XZC)

Zcoin (XZC), a privacy-focused crypto currency launched in 2016, experienced its first block prize halving last month, with block rewards dropping from 25 XZC to 12.5 XZC. After this big milestone, an important update is now getting closer to Zcoin.

A new privacy protocol called “Lelantus” to Zcoin is moving to the testnet stage today. It is stated that when Lelantus is activated in Zcoin, a high degree of anonymity, better performance will be offered in the crypto currency, and transaction sizes will decrease.

Chainlink (LINK) listed on Bitstamp

Bitstamp announced last month that it was reviewing 25 cryptocurrencies to list. One of those featured here was Chainlink (LINK). LINK, one of the biggest cryptocurrencies, will be listed on Bitstamp today. Yesterday, deposits and withdrawals for LINK were launched.

Bitstamp is a well-established cryptocurrency exchange that started operations in 2011. The Luxembourg-based exchange has reached a trading volume of $ 125 million in the last 24 hours.



