Top 20 Altcoins in the Light of Sentiment and Growth!

Paul Barron Network, a famous Youtube channel focusing on the future of technology with cryptocurrency and blockchain, has listed the top 20 altcoins based entirely on sentiment and growth data. Let’s take a look at this list, which looks quite different…

Which Altcoins Are in the Top 10?

Terra (LUNA) is ranked number one on the Paul Barron Network. Besides, Avalanche (AVAX) is in second place, while Cosmos (ATOM) is in third place. While these three altcoins hold the rankings firmly, investors should pay particular attention to Cosmos, according to analysts. Because Cosmos is considered as the altcoin with the highest score in the growth points category.

On the other hand, Chainlink (LINK) is at number four and Hedera (HBAR) is at number five. According to the statements made at this point, some softening is seen in HBAR. This leads to comments that HBAR may experience a decrease.

Looking at the growth scores, it is stated that there is some softening in Cardano and Phantom (FTM). Therefore, ADA and FTM investors are also advised to be cautious. These two cryptocurrencies rank sixth and seventh on the list, respectively. Binance Coin, which is in the eighth place, and Polkadot, which is in the ninth place, should be cautious according to these data. We see that the top ten ranking is closed with Polygon (MATIC).

Altcoins that managed to enter the top 20

At this point, we see that Helium (HNT) ranks 11th. According to analysts, HNT has achieved serious success in growth. Elrond (EGLD), on the other hand, ranks 12th in the ranking and it is stated that the price movements of EGLD do not give clear data at the moment. Alongside this, Algorand (ALGO) ranks 13th.

Arweave (AR) enters the list with a sensitivity of 72.25%. In Ripple (XRP), on the other hand, although there is still a softening, the growth rates seem to be pushing XRP up and XRP is in 15th place. OMG Network (OMG) ranks 16th, Solana (SOL) 17th, Metis DAO 18th, Near Protocol (NEAR) 19th, and Tezos (XTZ) 20th.

According to the statements of analysts, although there is a decline in the market at the moment, the fact that the 20 altcoins mentioned have many important news such as new partnerships attracts the attention of investors.