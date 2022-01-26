Top 20 Altcoins Determined for January: Here’s the Complete List!

We rank cryptocurrencies by “growth” and “sensitivity” index. According to the source Crypto Power Index, investors prefer the following altcoin projects for January.

Here are the 20 altcoins investors followed in January

Terra (LUNA) is number one in the ranking. Avalanche (AVAX) is second and Cosmos (ATOM) is third. These three projects have the cryptocurrencies that investors are most connected to. Traders should watch out for, Cosmos (ATOM), the fastest growing project on the list. Next, Chainlink (LINK) is at number four and Hedera (HBAR) is at number five. We’re seeing some divergence in HBAR, which usually tells us we’re going to see some decline in HBAR. Cardano (ADA) is bearish, followed by Phantom (FTM) negative momentum. Binance Coin (BNB) is midway and Polkadot (DOT) has stalled in growth. Rounding out the top 10 Polygons (MATIC).

Let’s take a look at between 11 and 20 in order of market value. Helium (HNT), ranked 11th, is another overperforming project. Elrond (EGLD) is in the middle path algorithm. It comes with 72.25% sensitivity in Arweave (AR). Ripple (XRP) has moved up at the rate of growth, though still slightly bearish.

16th is OMG Network (OMG). Solana (SOL) re-entered the group, but still holding on at 71.59%, Metis DAO is one of the short-term top 20. Tezos (XTZ) sits at number 10, with Near Protocol (NEAR) at number 9, with a fairly respectable magnification and sensitivity score of 71.46%.