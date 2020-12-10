IMDb, the world’s most famous movie and TV series database, has listed 10 of the series that have marked this year as we reach the end of 2020. These series, determined by the votes of the users, almost left their mark on 2020. If there are TV series between you that you haven’t watched, we definitely recommend you to watch it. By the way, let’s say without forgetting; All the series on the list are among the series that have appeared with their first or a new season this year.

Top 10 TV shows of 2020 according to IMDb data

The Crown

IMDb: 8.7

Number of seasons: 4

Platform / Channel: Netflix

Queen of England II. The Crown series, which tells about Elizabeth’s marriage and the 10-year period after taking the throne, is England’s II. It chronicles Elizabeth’s youth and her years with Winston Churcill. The series, which has a solid cast such as Matt Smith, John Lithgow and Victoria Hamilton, can be watched on Netflix in our country.

The Witcher

IMDb: 8.2

Number of seasons: 1

Platform / Channel: Netflix

The Netflix series of The Witcher, where CD Projekt RED gamified and created a large fan base all over the world, became one of the series that marked 2020. The series, where we watched Geralt’s adventures, was especially appreciated for its action scenes.

Westworld

IMDb: 8.7

Number of seasons: 3

Platform / Channel: HBO

HBO’s AI-themed series Westworld has been very talked about since its first day of release. In the wild west themed series, we witness the robots developing themselves in an amusement park full of artificial intelligence.

The Umbrella Academy

IMDb: 8.0

Number of seasons: 2

Platform / Channel: Netflix

The Umbrella Academy, telling the story of talented superhero siblings brought together at a young age; Ellen Page hosts successful actors like Tom Hopper.

The Queen’s Gambit

IMDb: 8.7

Number of seasons: 1

Platform / Channel: Netflix

The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix’s recent and hugely influential series, is about Beth’s innate talent against chess, reaching the top in the game of kings. In this process, Beth is addicted to sedative pills and alcohol, and her entire journey passes in a blink of breath.

The Mandalorian

IMDb: 8.7

Number of seasons: 2

Platform / Channel: Disney +

The Mandalorian, which tells the story of a man who lost his family at a young age and was raised by Mandalorians, has gained a very solid fan base with its story set in the Star Wars universe. Let us remind you that the second season of the series is currently underway.

Ozark

IMDb: 8.4

Number of seasons: 3

Platform / Channel: Netflix

Ozark, where we had the chance to see the things that an investment banker father did for money laundering and the problems he had with his family in this process, is among the popular series of Netflix with its gloomy style.

Dark

IMDb: 8.8

Number of seasons: 3

Platform / Channel: Netflix

We came to Netflix’s most confusing series. Dark, which brought us an extremely complex universe in time travel, was talked about and enjoyed a lot in 2020.

La Casa de Papel

IMDb: 8.4

Number of seasons: 2

Platform / Channel: Netflix

If you like large scale crime series thought to the finest detail, you definitely know La Casa de Papel. You will step into a robbery with the iconic characters in the series.

The Boys

IMDb: 8.7

Number of seasons: 2

Platform / Channel: Amazon Prime

We’ve watched a lot of superhero-themed series before, but The Boys are unlike any of them. Set in an environment where superheroes are not very good, the series brings us together a universe in which those who protect the law are a group of old villains and superheroes make other plans.



