Top 10 Most Viewed Trailers of PlayStation Showcase

We review which were the PS5 trailers of the PlayStation Showcase in September that have attracted the most attention from users. Complete statistics.

On September 16, the expected PS5 presentation event took place focused on the launch games that will accompany the console this November 19 (November 12 in Japan and the United States), as this event was also the moment chosen to reveal the date and price of the two models, PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, in each territory. Now is the time to evaluate which trailers were the most viewed and best received by the community now that five days have passed.

Harry Potter awakens passions on PS5; Miles Morales and Five Nights at Freddy’s close the podium

Almost fifteen trailers result in a PlayStation Showcase that showed the great strengths of the Japanese company in just over forty minutes; at the same time that it revealed a confusing communication methodology. But the consensus is complete: all the videos published on the official PlayStation channel have a clearly positive balance of “I like” and “I don’t like it”, with a margin of over 90% approval in almost all cases. It is Harry Potter, however, who seized the media power of this encounter.

Because Hogwarts Legacy currently accumulates 7,667,229 views, a spectacular amount considering that its official trailer has been published for only five days. Warner Bros. and Avalanche are preparing what is surely one of the most ambitious titles of the popular British license in the video game world, this time with a clear RPG focus. We will play it in 2021 on the current and new generation of consoles and PCs, but it seems that people want to have it now.

Such has been the reception of Hogwarts Legacy that it exceeds the total views of the English version of the PlayStation Showcase, whose number of “dislikes” is very low. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (also coming out on PS4) commands the majority of attention of all titles presented by PlayStation Studios. The one who is currently one of the most beloved superheroes of the House of Ideas adds xxx.xxx views, little more than Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach, whose reception has been as surprising as his announcement.

Great welcome for PlayStation Plus Collection

At a considerable distance are the rest of the videos, probably because they have not been found on the covers of videos recommended by the YouTube algorithm in North America. PlayStation Plus Collection is next with 2,214,377 views, a collection of 18 PS4 games included in the PS Plus subscription from the same day of PS5 launch. This answer to Xbox Game Pass is especially appealing to those who haven’t owned a PlayStation 4; It is unknown if the collection will be expanded and if it will be temporary as a welcome for early adopters.

Next up are Godfall, the fireproof Fortnite, and Final Fantasy XVI, the title that opened the event, with 713,951 views. It is striking that Demon’s Souls, one of the few fully exclusive games for PS5 at launch, only has 518,584 views, a very large distance in relation to the rest of the names mentioned. Deathloop, the new Arkane delayed until 2021, has failed to generate the enthusiasm equivalent to the quality that all his works are used to. Regarding God of War Ragnarok, a separate trailer has not been uploaded.

PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will go on sale in Spain and the rest of Europe on November 19 at a price of 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively. Reservations are already open in practically all shops; although they are running out within minutes of announcing their availability.

Hogwarts Legacy – Official Reveal Trailer – 7,667,229 views (281,333 likes)

PLAYSTATION 5 SHOWCASE [ENGLISH] – 4,629,364 views (213,316 likes)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Gameplay Demo – 4,230,261 views (162,883 likes)

Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach – Teaser Trailer – 3,743,364 views (239,184 likes)

PlayStation Plus Collection – Introduction Trailer – 2,214,377 views (91,614 likes)

Godfall – Gameplay Walkthrough – 1,784,747 views (37,204 likes)

Fortnite – Unreal Engine 4 Gameplay – 1,454,284 views (51,712 likes)

Final Fantasy XVI – Awakening Trailer – 713,951 views (34,250 likes)

Resident Evil Village – 2nd Trailer —560,408 views (25,482 likes)

Demon’s Souls – Gameplay Trailer – 518,584 views (33,160 likes)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Nowhere Left to Run Teaser Trailer – 375,563 views (15,454 likes)

PlayStation 5 Showcase – Closing Sizzle – 361,459 views (13,320 likes)

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – Announcement Trailer — 348.744 visualizaciones (18.438 likes)

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Molluck Returns Trailer — 199.175 visualizaciones (5110 likes)

Deathloop – Two Birds One Stone – Official Gameplay Trailer 2 — 148.000 visualizaciones (6452 likes)



