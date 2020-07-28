Top 10 most viewed and acclaimed Xbox Series X trailers

We reviewed the videos with the most views and acceptance after Microsoft’s Xbox Series X game presentation event. The Xbox Games Showcase held on July 23 has given us a fairly approximate idea of ​​what is to come from Microsoft’s internal studies for Xbox Series X in the coming years.

Nine of the fifteen teams that make up the Xbox Game Studios label released their cards, although only Halo Infinite has guaranteed to be ready by the end of 2020, when the console goes on sale. As we already did with PS5 and its game presentation event, we will review which were the 10 most viewed and best received trailers of this event from the North American company.

Halo Infinite and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, undisputed leaders in reproductions

For the realization of this article we are taking as reference the official Xbox channel. There are other specialized media channels or individual profiles that also uploaded the official material provided by the publisher after the presentation, but we will take the Xbox YouTube channel as a reference.

Almost five full days have passed since these videos were uploaded, enough time to get an idea with already little margin for change of how much and how the games shown to the fans who hope to be able to be made, in many cases, with an Xbox Series X at the end of the course.

There was a name that stood out superlatively: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. His presentation video, which made a name for itself on YouTube’s recommended list in countries like Russia immediately – with the boost that this implies in quantitative terms – managed to reap hundreds of thousands of views in a few hours and is, Right now, the most watched trailer with 1.3M views. This is followed by the advance in the form of Halo Infinite gameplay, which also exceeds one million views. Finally, the podium is closed by the short teaser without gameplay of Fable, the reboot of the Playground Games saga, which is gradually approaching a million views. This is how things are in the Top-10.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 – Official Trailer # 1 – 1.3 million views (72,128 likes)

Xbox Games Showcase [ENGLISH] – 909,172 views (40,630 likes and 10,200 dislikes)

Fable – Official announcement – 866,494 views (25,720 likes)

Halo Infinite – First gameplay – 639,555 views (32,756 likes)

4K 60FPS – Official Xbox Games Showcase – 626,954 views (16,550 likes)

Forza Motorsport – 576,100 views (19,421 likes)

AVOWED – Official Trailer – 433,154 views (18,430 likes)

Hello Neighbor 2 – Announcement Trailer – 317,768 views (11,535 likes)

State of Decay 3 – Official Trailer – 311,827 views (9,482 likes)

Everwild – Eternals Trailer – 258,111 views (8802 likes)



