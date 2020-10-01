Top-10 most played video games in 2020

A report concludes that Spain has more than 15 million players in Spain. GTA, Animal Crossing and more, among the favorites.

The video game sector in Spain is one of the main entertainment channels. The year 2020, marked by a global pandemic that has resulted in months of confinement and mobility restrictions, has accentuated this preference, but there are only a few who enjoy privileged success in our country. A report carried out by the classified ads website Clasf.es has analyzed the sector with the following conclusions.

In the first place, the less good side of the information: this year there will be drops of up to 3.3% in monetary gains compared to 2019; a decrease from 16.5 million players to 15 million. The main reason attributed to this negative percentage is COVID-19, which has led to a considerable decrease in spending. It is estimated that the losses in the Spanish market amount to around 50 million euros. Many stores have closed.

Grand Theft Auto 5, Among Us and League of Legends, the most played

The report, which also reflects a growth in the number of female gamers, now at 42% (about 6 million), leaves us with the ten most played video games so far in 2020 in Spain. The first thing to highlight is the podium, where we have the fireproof GTA 5, which continues week after week in the list of best-selling titles; followed by the viral phenomenon Among Us; quite a stranger just a couple of months ago. The bronze medal goes to League of Legends, which has more than 80 million active players around the world. Spain continues without leaving aside the phenomenon of Riot Games for the computer.

Among the extraordinary we have next Fortnite, whose main percentage of users is 12 years old or less, while 53% of the total is between 10 and 25 years old. In Spain it is a real phenomenon. As is Fall Guys, which is based in Madrid and already has more than 60 million players worldwide. Among the exclusives, Animal Crossing: New Horizons stands out, launched this March, just on the dates of the pandemic, and has become a global trend since then. Only available on Nintendo Switch.

The Top-10 ends with Minecraft, FIFA 20, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Red Dead Redemption 2. It is no coincidence that, in addition to being among the most played, they are also one of the best sellers each week; what in market terms are called evergreen video games; whose health is practically perennial.

