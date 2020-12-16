Top 10 highest-paid Korean drama actresses of 2020

Many Korean actresses performed great dramas during 2020, conquered the screens of the world, and won the hearts of viewers with their acting work, which earned them a good amount of money for their work. Find out how much these stars earned during 2020.

K-dramas became one of the most watched and most watched content in 2020, many international platforms added incredible proposals from South Korea to their extensive catalogs.

Although the productions had to stop their activities, some actresses had already planned the premiere of their projects, other stars signed millionaire contracts with different fashion and makeup companies.

Various female celebrities captured attention with their performances, and their talents were well rewarded with dollar checks, such as Park Shin Hye, Shin Min Ah, Gong Hyo Jin, Kim Tae Hee, and Ha Ji Won.

Do you want to know who were the 10 highest paid Korean actresses during 2020? Next, we will show you the income that these stars reached per episode, certain figures exceeded 80 thousand dollars per participation.

MEET THE HIGHEST PAID SOUTHERN ACTRESSES OF 2020

Park Shin Hye

Park Shin Hye is an emblem of Korean dramas, the beautiful actress received $ 21,000 per episode, received other income from advertising contracts and being the image of various brands.

Park bo young

The lovable, talented and powerful actress from the hit drama ‘Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’ posted a payout of $ 25,000 per episode. OMG!

Shin Min Ah

Shin Min Ah is one of the most loved and well-known figures for K-drama fans internationally, the also model, earned $ 26,000 per episode, a figure well deserved for her talent.

Gong hyo jin

Famed actress Gong Hyo Jin charged $ 33,000 for each episode of a drama, her skills led her to try her hand at staging, which attracted an incredible number of attendees.

Kim tae hee

Kim Tae Hee is one of the best known faces in the entertainment industry, not only for her performances, but also for the advertising campaigns she starred in, she charged $ 34,000 for an episode of drama.

Choi ji woo

Choi Ji Woo is one of the most outstanding actresses in dramas, she starred in some of the classics like: ‘Winter Sonata’ and ‘Stairway to Heaven’. The star received more than $ 40,000 per episode.

Song hye kyo

Song Hye Kyo is considered one of the most important female icons in Korean dramas, the protagonist of ‘Descendants Of The Sun’ earned $ 42,000 per episode.

Ha Ji Won

The famous star of the popular Korean dramas’ Secret Garden ‘,’ Empress Ki and ‘Chocolate’ posted earnings of 43 thousand dollars per episode.

Lee Young Ae

Lee Young Ae is also a famous model and is one of the highest paid actresses of the year 2020, she received more than 80 thousand dollars per episode.

Jun Ji Hyun

The protagonist of the film ‘My Sassy Girl’, of the dramas of ‘Mi Amor De Las Estrellas’ and ‘The Legend Of The Blue Sea’ earned more than 83 thousand dollars per episode, one of the highest figures in the industry of entertainment.

Do you know the highest paid Korean drama actors of 2020? Lee Min Ho, Lee Jong Suk, Ji Chang Wook, Jo In Sung and Lee Seung Gi appeared on the long list. YAY!



