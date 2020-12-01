Top 10 DeFi Tokens in November! Here is the list

ICO Analytics, which shared cryptocurrency data analysis, shared a table of 10 DeFi tokens that performed best in November. According to the analysis company, “Sushi” is at the top of the list.

Cryptocurrency data analysis platform ICO Analytics announced the top 10 DeFi tokens of November. Sushi (SUSHI) comes first, followed by Aave, Yearn.Finance, Uniswap (UNI), Synthetix Network Token (SNX), Loopring (LRC), 0x (ZRX), Compound (COMP), UMA (UMA) and REN (REN). ) there is.

Top 3 successful tokens on the list and their current prices

Sushi (SUSHI): Having succeeded in being the best performing token of November and making investors smile, SUSHI increased by 159% during the month. The token rose from the $ 0.50 level to $ 1.92 during the month. It is currently trading at $ 1.65 according to CoinGecko data.

Aave (AAVE): Second on the list, AAVE saw growth of 156% in November and managed to climb from $ 28 to over $ 81. The current price of the token is $ 72.

Yearn.Finance (YFI): Ranked third, YFI increased by 150% in November. Trading at $ 10,000 at the beginning of November, YFI fell below $ 10,000 for a few days and then began to rise and exceeded $ 29,000 within the month. YFI’s current price information is $ 25,470.

Other tokens that keep investors happy

Uniswap (UNI): The UNI token was able to increase by 66% in November.

Syntetix Network Token (SNX): SNX has become one of the tokens that managed to delight its investors with an increase of 57%.

Loopring (LRC): LRC grew 41% in November.

0x (ZRX): ZRX rose 31% in November.

UMA (UMA): The UMA token has become one of the best performing tokens of November, with an increase of 20%.

REN (REN): DeFi token REN, which is at the bottom of the list, rose by 18% in November.



