Top 10 Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2020

The cryptocurrency market cannot be compared without Bitcoin (BTC). However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t use your money well by expanding your portfolio with these top 10 coins. Here are the ten best cryptocurrencies you can use when investing!

Apollo Currency (APL)

Apollo Currency, the Apollo blockchain built on the most advanced blockchain, is the first and most advanced cryptocurrency on this list. APL is a feature rich token and does not require any coding background to generate. Apollo takes advantage of proprietary technology such as atomic swaps and updater, adaptive node synchronization.

APL is the fastest cryptocurrency and is the only instrument to power a dApp platform that offers unlimited storage. APL provides many applications due to its scalability, security, and database level fragmentation. Adopters can use it in both private and public transactions. To get the asset, you can buy it on the best exchange, BitMart.com.

Gold Backed Currency (GSX)

Gold Secured Currency is built on the Apollo blockchain that offers the same features as APL. The GSX is the only stable coin with quantum collateral that provides annual dividends to its holders. It is supported by a large crowd rich in gold and gold. Cryptocurrency holders will be beneficiaries of all of the company’s assets.

The pre-sale of cryptocurrency is currently available, but after it ends, half of the unsold cryptocurrencies will burn and the remaining value will move to GSX. Moreover, GSX predicts growth in value as the size of gold reserves increases. These assets will be constantly audited by third parties. You can buy GSX now at GSXCDE.com.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is a smart contract platform and programming language running on blockchain. DApps running Ethereum’s network run on ETH, a local token sought by those who want to develop and run applications on the platform. Another way for ETH to gain value is through digital currency exchange.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink is an oracle network, a decentralized data feed service that facilitates the connection between smart contracts and data from outside the network. LINK is a token used in payments for node operators. It also facilitates transactions over the network. Chainlink is forming a successful partnership that will see the data maintain its integrity and accuracy.

VeChain (VET)

VeChain is a project that improves supply chain management using blockchain. The platform facilitates the flow of information using distributed ledger technology. VeChain Token (VET) and VeChainThor Energy (VTHO) are two local tokens in the network. While VET is used in transactions, VTHO is used as the gas that powers the transactions.

Basic Attention Token (BAT)

Basic Attention Token rewards ad viewing. It uses Ethereum’s blockchain and a custom web browser to commercialize users’ attention. BAT is used as a currency in the browser receiving advertising services. It is designed to be exchanged between advertisers, publishers and users.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano, advancing smart contracts; It is a refereed project. Once complete, the platform will be scalable, private, and secure. It will also facilitate decentralization. ADA is the local token that will power Cardano and be used in transactions and incentivizing transaction on the network.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin, rising from humble beginnings to participate in the cryptocurrency crash of 2017; It is a peer-to-peer, open source project. DOGE lost most of its value after it burst as a bubble, but it has loyal users using that money on Twitter.

Tron (TRX)

Tron is a project that tries to disrupt the content distribution channel. The project will connect content creators to consumers by eliminating middlemen. TRX is the token that consumers will use to purchase access to content directly from creators.

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar is a currency exchange platform that will facilitate money transfer services. The network integrates cryptocurrency applications into the currency exchange, making transactions easy in seconds. Stellar Lumens (XLM) is the token that will power the system.

Result

While Bitcoin is ubiquitous, there are other promising coins. These coins can be sensitive to Bitcoin price movements but are still valuable investments.



