Many corporate companies that came to the fore with Bitcoin investments were the subject of the report of the financial comparison institution named Bankr. Bankr announced the top 10 companies with the most Bitcoin in the world. Bankr, which provides financial comparison service, showed that Grayscale was the company with the most BTC in US dollars as of 30 November 3030.

The Netherlands-based company prepared a report for the top 10 companies with the most BTC, created with the Bitcoin price as $ 18,500. While Grayscale is in the first place of the list, it is seen that the 6 companies on the list are from the USA. The total BTC held by these 10 companies is 830,433, or 3.96% of the total Bitcoin supply.

Here are the top 10 companies with the most Bitcoin

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust: Bitcoin, owned by the company that ranks first with exactly 509,581 BTC worth $ 9.4 billion, has 2.43% of the total supply.

Block.one: The company has 140,000 BTC worth $ 2.5 billion.

CoinShares / XBT Provider: The UK-based company, which is in third place, has 69,730 BTC worth $ 1.2 billion.

MicroStrategy inc .: Microstrategy, which is among the companies that has been on the agenda recently, took the fourth place with 38,250 Bitcoins of over $ 707 billion.

The Tezos Foundation: With 24,808 Bitcoins worth $ 458 million, the company ranks fifth.

Galaxy Digital Holdings: The US company has made a total investment of $ 308 million with 16,651 Bitcoins.

Stone Ridge Holdings Group: The value of BTC owned by a US company with 10,889 Bitcoin is currently $ 201 million.

3iQ The Bitcoin Fund: The Canadian-based company has 10,600 Bitcoins. The total value of BTCs is 196 million dollars.

ETC Group Bitcoin ETP: The German company seems to have 5215 Bicoin worth $ 96 million.

Square inc .: The value of Bitcoins owned by Square, which has 0.02% of the total BTC supply with 4709 Bitcoins, is $ 87.11 million.

Institutional trust in the cryptocurrency industry increases

Bankr said in the report it shared that institutional trust in the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency industry is gradually increasing.

“Bitcoin has been able to come out of the coronavirus crisis strongly, leaving behind traditional assets like gold and silver. This enabled more companies to buy Bitcoin in 2020. ”

Emphasizing that companies are starting to prefer Bitcoin instead of increasing their gold reserves, the company underlined that owning Bitcoin may involve less risk than not having it.



