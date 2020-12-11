Tools for Xbox Family Settings screen time management

With the latest update for the Xbox Family Settings app, Microsoft offers new opportunities for parents to control screen time and purchases. The software giant released the preview version of the application last summer. The final version met with users in September. The latest update of Xbox Family Settings brings new tools for parents to manage their children’s playtime.

Apart from setting and managing screen time on Xbox, parents also have other possibilities. It is stated that it will be easier to lift the children from the console for food, homework or other work thanks to the screen time-off feature.

This stop, which is actually a kind of blocking, can be removed at any time through the application or automatically terminated at the end of the day. If the blocked account tries to play a game during this period, it receives a warning that the screen time has expired.

Microsoft also makes it possible to control purchases through the application. The “Ask to Buy” feature, which was previously accessed via Xbox and PC, can now be activated from Xbox Family Settings. While this feature is active, parents are notified when children go to the Xbox Marketplace. Purchases are not completed without parents’ approval. For these purchases, only gift cards and the previously loaded balance can be used.

The Xbox Family Settings app is available on both iOS and Android.



