Too skinny because of Tristan’s drama? Kardashian worries about Khloe

During this difficult time, the Kardashian family especially looked at Chloe (38 years old). At the end of last year, the reality TV icon received shocking news: her then partner Tristan Thompson (31) was cheating again and even fathered a child from his affair, although he was also expecting a child from Chloe. But despite all this drama, she could count on her family. However, the Kardashian family was worried about Khloe’s weight.

