Too hot? VW tests fast recharge of trams in the desert

Volkwagen installed a fast charging station for electric cars in the Arizona desert, USA, to test the operation of the base at high temperatures. Batteries and batteries, by nature, do not cope well with very high temperatures; therefore, the station would function as a public test of the technology.

Inaugurated to carry out efficiency tests, Volkswagen’s fast charging station is an experiment by the company to build more bases in other regions of the country. In the region where the station was installed, temperatures can reach 49 ° C, implying a major challenge for the full functioning of the batteries and recharging.

Quick recharges generate heat and require the batteries to maintain a stable temperature for safety and service life. This condition is significantly affected when the vehicle is in an extremely cold or hot location, since the battery will be exposed to conditions that are not favorable for the chemical phenomenon of recharging.

“Volkswagen connected one of the largest EV charging stations for public testing, Volkswagen Group’s Arizona Proving Grounds. The station with a capacity of 50 vehicles will help VWGoA’s assessment of the efficiency of recharges and batteries at high temperatures. ”, They explained in the announcement.

Company engineers and technicians around the world will have access to station efficiency data in real time to get the most out of the data, in varying Arizona weather conditions. The information collected will be related to the recharge rate, equipment temperature, malfunction notifications, ambient temperature and more.

In addition, the station is made up of different charging equipment in order to demonstrate the performance of various technologies under adverse conditions. Still, they all have safety locks to prevent damage to the vehicle in the event of a malfunction.

The test results are expected to be released within a few months – or even after a year. It is important for consumers in Brazil to keep an eye on this test, since the tropical country reaches very high temperatures in some regions and cities.



