Tony Schiavone praised AEW World Champion John Moxley

Tony Schiavone has been wrestling for almost four decades, so his recent comments about AEW world champion John Moxley contain a lot of water. Death Rider won the temporary AEW World Championship at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door tournament and will eventually fight CM Punk in a title unification duel. Most likely, this will happen at least in a few weeks, and it is likely that Moxley will last in the championship until the end of the summer.

It is reported that Moxley opened up hard when he collided with Hiroshi Tanahashi in the “Forbidden Door”, and spent several minutes of the match bleeding. This wound was reopened during the Blood and Guts fight on June 29, which matches the character he plays on television. However, according to Schiavone, there is not much work on the characters with Moxley. Mox is just Mox, it turns out.

Speaking about the new world champion on the AEW Unrestricted podcast with Aubrey Edwards, Schiavone shared this high praise: “John Moxley is [on] another level. He’s [on] a different level than anyone I’ve ever been around in my life. … The John Moxley you see on screen is the John Moxley we see backstage. Just a serious guy.”

Moxley was not supposed to participate in the main event of The Forbidden Door, but got this role after an untimely injury to SM Punk. He turned out to be AEW’s trump card, immediately entering into a high-class match with an international superstar in Tanahashi. This is a fight that Moxley has been chasing since he broke up with WWE, and the timing for the fight was almost perfect. He will be a steady and reliable AEW champion while Punk is being treated, and these two will probably have a long and intensive program when all the participants are healthy and able to compete. Although Punk’s injury was extremely unfortunate, combining the two titles could raise the championship to a new height in terms of prestige and history.

Fans will soon find out who Moxley’s next opponent will be. On the July 1 episode of Friday Night Rampage, a 20-person battle royale will be held, and the winner will get a chance to participate in the AEW Intermediate World Championship. Among the noteworthy names involved in this fight were Keith Lee, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Hangman Adam Page. Spoilers for this fight are available on the Internet in other places, since “Rampage” is not broadcast live, but the winner will not be named here.

