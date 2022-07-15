Tony Romo Predicts Steelers will Become Quarterback: Fan Reaction

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Currently, former pro bowler Mitch Trubisky ranks first in the depth chart, behind 20th overall pick Kenny Pickett and returning backup Mason Rudolph. But considering that there is still a training camp and preseason ahead, everything can easily change before the first week.

At the same time, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo believes that Trubisky will eventually start the season as the Steelers’ QB1.

The NFL world reacted to Romo’s statement on Twitter.

“So Romo is the same as most people. And I think Mitchell will succeed if he gets the opening gig,” one fan said.

“No, Kenny Pickett will start the season for the Steelers,” another objected.

In response to Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement after the 2021 season, the Steelers acquired Trubisky in exchange for the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason. The former Chicago Bears player signed a two-year, $14.25 million contract with the Pittsburgh-based club, which, it would seem, was supposed to be the team’s next starter.

But when the Steelers selected Pickett as the first quarterback in the 2022 draft, Trubisky’s role in QB1 was immediately questioned.

Who would you like to see in the Steelers’ starting lineup in the first week?