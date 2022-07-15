Tony Romo predicted the Steelers’ starting quarterback

There’s not a lot of quarterback controversy in 2022, but the biggest one is undoubtedly unfolding around the Pittsburgh Steelers. This week Tony Romo weighed in on who could win.

Appearing on the Zack Gelb show, Romo was asked who would start the first week between Mitch Trubisky and newcomer Kenny Pickett. Romo claimed that Trubisky would eventually win the battle.

“I think you’ll see Trubisky start. I mean, for example, when you are in the league for a while, you have such an advantage over someone else who starts learning the system. I mean, when you have a guy who has been playing in the league for three or four years, I mean he has a very big advantage just in terminology, communication in the crowd, just in general. start from this point. But [that] doesn’t mean he won’t be able to later,” Romo said via Steelers Depot.

Romo’s reasoning is definitely consistent with the conclusions of many analysts. Even Ben Roethlisberger himself didn’t start the first week of his rookie year.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a pretty interesting position ahead of 2022. On the one hand, there is no doubt that their offense will behave very differently now that Big Ben is no longer a starter.

The Steelers also have to weigh their expectations of playoff contenders every year as they try to develop their first-round draft pick.

It will be interesting to see how the quarterback battle plays out at training camp and in the preseason. The final decision will most likely decide the entire season.

Do you agree with Tony Romo?