Tony Hsieh, former CEO of Zappos, dies

Former CEO Tony Hsieh, who was CEO of Zappos, a popular overseas online shoe store, passed away in recent months.

Hsieh retired last August after giving the Las Vegas-based company 20 years. Under his leadership, Zappos became a company known especially for its customer service and employee-oriented company culture. He explained this philosophy in detail in his autobiography, Distributing Happiness. This autobiography became one of the best selling books.

Amazon bought Zappos for $ 1.2 billion in 2009 and Hsieh remained CEO. In a 2010 statement, he stated that Amazon made the decision to sell to the e-commerce giant because it understood the uniqueness of Zappos’s culture and took it upon itself to protect it. “We think of Amazon as, for example, a giant consulting firm that we can hire if we want, if we need help redesigning our warehouse systems.”

According to CNN, Hsieh, who died at the age of 46, was seriously injured in the fire that broke out in the Connecticut home where he visited his family.

“Tony’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him because his mantra was” Giving Happiness, “said Kedar Deshpande, CEO of Zappos, in his blog post. said. “His soul will forever be part of Zappos and we will continue to honor his memory by dedicating ourselves to continuing what he is so passionate about.”



