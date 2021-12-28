Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Art Fuels Rumors About A New Game

Hawk’s Pro Skater: With the success of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, fans of the series excited about its return are looking forward to more games, even if it’s a remaster or remake of the third game as well. Now, a new “Happy Holidays” tweet from the game’s official account has helped fuel rumors that a new Tony Hawk’s might be on the way.

…and Jolly Ollies to ALL! 🙌🛹 https://t.co/iJOLREXIf2 pic.twitter.com/DyneTVeUFA — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) December 25, 2021

It may look like simple graffiti-style art, but a closer look noticed an unobtrusive code in the background. On the background billboard, at the bottom of the sign, you can see a code: 12<312. It might be nothing, but some more attentive followers were quick to point out that this same code has appeared before, in a Halloween tweet that the account also did in the same style.