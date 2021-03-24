Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will run with improvements

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will receive a version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S next March 26, and Activision has already released some of the technical improvements that players will find in the PS5 version. Check out the revelation made on the game’s official Twitter:

⚠️Finally a sign we can get behind ⚠️🛹 pic.twitter.com/BNSUxFdb3f — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) March 23, 2021

Those who play in the new generation will be able to choose between enjoying the gameplay at 120 fps in 1080p resolution, or 60fps in 4K resolution, all with even faster loadings thanks to the SSD. Haptic feedback, a greater sensation of DualSense control, will also be used for even more immersive gameplay.

The new version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will also feature 3D audio and, finally, if you have already played on PS4, it will be possible to import your save between different generations. Did you like these enhancements? Do you plan to revisit the game on Sony’s new console? Comment below!