Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2: where to buy the game

The title of Vicarious Visions hits stores in a completely remastered way and keeping all the contents intact. The day has come:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is now available worldwide for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The title, a remake with all the letters of the original work of Neversfot twenty years ago, is back in the current generation with a facelift that, as we anticipate, is marveling us. Vicarious Visions has done a great job. Let’s know the price of the game in all its editions and where to get it.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 in physical and digital format

Depending on whether we want to get it in physical or digital format, as always we have several options. Next, the digital modalities of the official stores of PS Store, Xbox Store and Epic Games Store.

In physical format we can buy the special edition from Amazon for 44.95 euros here and the GAME edition for 44.95 euros here. There is also a collector’s edition with a skateboard, but it is out of print.

The only difference between the two editions is that the Deluxe, which is priced at 10 euros higher, adds the skater ‘The Ripper’ by Powell-Peralta, unique retro outfits for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero and Rodney Mullen as well as unique retro content for him. Create Skater mode.



