Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 PS5, will be released

Released last year on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 has been officially announced for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and Switch and arrives on March 26!

It all started after speculation by Tony Hawk himself, who posted on Twitter saying he was jealous of Crash 4: It’s About Time having arrived on more platforms and suggesting that the marsupial could help take the skate game to more consoles.

Nintendo of America shared Tony Hawk’s Twitter post with a curious-looking emoji and also released another more humorous response. The Japanese company’s official account told Crash to give the skater a boost in his desire to take the remake to more platforms.

Optimized versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S

The versions of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X will have two modes: one at 1080p at 120 fps and another at a native resolution in 4K at 60fps (the Series S will have a resolution of 1440p). In addition, they will also feature spatial audio, sharper dynamic shadows, reflections, lens flare and improved skater textures. The Switch, however, will not have all these improvements, but will have the advantage of playing anywhere with the portable mode.

The upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X for those who have the Digital Deluxe version will be free, and for those who have the basic digital version it will cost US $ 10.00 (about R $ 54.00 without calculation of fees and taxes). However, players who have the physical Xbox One version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will not be able to upgrade to the Xbox Series X / S.