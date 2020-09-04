Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2: on PS4, Xbox One and PC

In May of that year Activision officially announced the release of a remastered version of the first two games in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise. The new title, named “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2”, has been announced for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Now, just a few months after its announcement, gamers can finally have access to the final version of the game, which is now available for all supported platforms.

The new game brings back to the consoles several classics from the first two games in the series, such as several tracks, characters and original songs. At the same time, new content has also been added to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.

Among the novelties is the song “Confisco” by Charlie Brown Jr, which was added to the game’s official soundtrack. Other Brazilian participations are due to the professional skater Leticia Bufoni, who makes his debut as a character in the game and Bob Burnquist, who is already known for being part of the other games in the franchise.

The game also features some maneuvers already known to players, such as revert, lip tricks and wallplant. Already established tracks, such as the Warehouse will also be present in the remastered version, which will have support for 4K display.

The launch was celebrated, too, by the skateboarder who gives the game its name: “For years fans have asked me to bring these games back and I am proud to say that we finally have a game that meets the expectations of nostalgic fans at the same time that inspires a new generation to take control, and maybe even a skateboard, to venture out, ”said Tony Hawk.

To celebrate, the athlete participated in a trailer, in which he performs some maneuvers in the legendary Warehouse. Check out the video below:

The game is now available for all platforms and can be found in stores from R $ 199.

Remember that Spotify created a playlist dedicated to the new game. The collection already has 53 songs from the original soundtrack, among them is “Confisco” by Charlie Brown Jr.



