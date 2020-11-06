Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 looks like Crash Bandicoot

The latest Tony Hawk installment is updated with new cosmetic items based on Crash Bandicoot 4, as well as more challenges and game modes.

Activision and Vicarious Visions have announced the arrival of a new free update for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 that will be available from today, November 6, 2020, and adds 13 new cosmetic items with designs related to Crash Bandicoot to the game. and his latest and recently released adventure, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Specifically, nine t-shirts, three hats and a skateboard are added to personalize our skater, all of them quickly shown in the following video:

The Crash cosmetic pack is accompanied by a second DLC, this one already paid, which is called The Birdman Pack, costs 4.99 euros and brings with it several classic skateboards designed by the Birdhouse and Powell-Peralta companies. It will also have charitable purposes. Any money that Activision raises from The Birdman Pack will go to The Skatepark Project (formerly the Tony Hawk Foundation) and will be used to “help build public skateboards for young people in underserved American communities.” It will be available until December 31, 2021 (or until $ 500,000 is raised, whichever comes first).

New challenges and game modes

Last but not least, the arrival of Crash in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 also comes with 100 new challenges for Tour, Multiplayer and Create-a-Park modes. Thanks to them, we can earn even more money and experience, increasing our chances of reaching level 100 without having to grind more than necessary to unlock the corresponding achievement / trophy. Above now we can complete the Tour mode with a single skater, thus being able to squeeze the most out of our favorite characters. The current Tours (THPS and THPS 2) will be renamed Crew Tours and will be a separate mode, so rest assured that no one will lose their progress. In short, a good accumulation of reasons to continue enjoying the game, which we define as “the dream return to 20 years of legacy” in their respective analysis.



