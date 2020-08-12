Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Impressions, Let’s play Demo

We played for several hours the anticipated demo of this long-awaited remastering in Warehouse, territory known to fans of the original work.

Activision seems determined to concatenate successes with its remasters. We’re not going to deny that we were excited to learn that Crash Bandicoot and Spyro were back with their classic platform trilogies a few years ago; with the addition of recalling Crash Team Racing in a great way with a remake to match. There was a common denominator in all of them, and it was nothing other than the general quality of the whole; respect for original works. That’s exactly what we feel with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.

After playing for a few hours in Warehouse —the only map unlocked in this demo that will open this August 14 for players who have reserved the title—, if there is one thing we can assure you is that many risks have not been taken, there are no experiments or attempts to over-modernize a formula that time has proved right.

Birdman, here we came to fly

It would be rash to draw conclusions now. We have only accessed one character, in a single scenario and with quite a few limitations in options, customization, etc. There will be time to value all that. In terms of playability, however, a remastering awaits us that at the controls feels exactly the same as on the original PlayStation… only softened. We want to talk about sensations. It is true that some animations have had a strange behavior when impacting with few textures, nothing serious. Nothing to raise an eyebrow. The music playing in the background does not deceive us: it is pure Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

The quintessential arcade skateboard saga had its glorious moment with a critical and public launch on both PlayStation and Nintendo 64 in 2000, which is when we received it in Europe. Neversoft successfully identified a niche and turned it into fashion. Those few-minute games put the player on the ropes to bring out his talent through impossible tricks and asphalt-proof kneecaps.

This is not trivial, because one of the things that we liked the most about this playable demo of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater are the animations of the character’s revival, which seems to undergo a hologram in a matter of tenths of a second. Have you stamped yourself against the wall? Before you know it, you’ll be on the road again.



