Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Arrives On The Nintendo Switch in June

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2: Activision revealed on Wednesday (5) that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will be available for the Nintendo Switch on June 25.

Released in August 2020 for PC and desktop consoles, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 recently won its enhanced versions for PS5 and Xbox Series S / X. Now, it has been confirmed that finally, Switch players will soon be able to try the game and walk the tracks of the acclaimed remasters of the first two games, considered classics of the late 1990s.

It’s time to spin, flip, and grind through the most iconic skateboarding games ever made in #THPS 1+2 🛹 🙌 Get ready for a true next-gen experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. AVAILABLE NOW. pic.twitter.com/Mj7gmDQVTG — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) March 26, 2021

