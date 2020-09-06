Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Analysis

Vicarious Vision reboots the series with this reboot-flavored remake where all the pieces fit together, a cool clash of old with modernity.

After the results of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, at Activision the situation was complicated around a beloved intellectual property, respected both by lovers of skateboarding and by those devoted solely to video games based on this sport. Therefore, what was the most appropriate decision? Perhaps one sixth? Surely, the fans would have received it with suspicion; However, time tends to heal all wounds and, after having squeezed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 to the fullest for days, we conclude that if what was excellent twenty years ago continues to feel exalted two decades later, it is that something has been done right. And this title does it all really well.

An inexhaustible formula. The elixir of eternal youth

Not a few of us grew up playing Tony Hawk Pro Skater and its sequel, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2. Neversoft’s work stood out for ignoring the laws of simulation; This is not about replicating 1: 1 what we saw on television, but about doing impossible things, about materializing the dreams that during our childhood and adolescence we imagined while challenging the resistance of our knees. This series is not only about skateboarding, we are talking about video games of chaining combos; to get all the letters of the word S-K-A-T-E in almost ten scenarios of each one of the two installments; to make combos of several dozen points while combining manuals with a kickflip, another manual and culminating with heelflip. Platforms, in short, because Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is still in his individual experience a kind of crazy platform game that constantly invites you to do the impossible trick to the sound of music. That you enter the zone with the command in hand.



