Tony Hawk S-K-A-T-E Surprised by Real Life Struggle

One of the most famous difficulties in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is S-K-A-T-E, which makes them gather letters dispersed over each course as you do your best deceives. As of recently, it has been restricted to the virtual world, yet Tony Hawk got the chance to encounter it without a doubt.

Bird of prey was amazed to find that his halfpipe had been transformed into a genuine S-K-A-T-E challenge when he showed up there on Friday, with inflatables skimming along the rails over the slope. He immediately gathered all the letters.

He didn’t, in any case, see the mystery tape situated in the “concealed room” of his office. In the games, these are commonly just open by playing out some truly noteworthy hops and crushes. In the famous Warehouse level from the main game, for example, it’s in a little corner situated over the halfpipe.

Since it’s 2020 and nobody possesses a VCR any longer, it’s conceivable we’ll never observe what was really on the mystery tape. It could have been film of Tony Hawk getting individuals to do a kickflip openly, or perhaps of a self-kickflipping skateboard.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is out now on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. You can gather the S-K-A-T-E letters in the game alongside a few different difficulties, for example, gathering course books and divider riding on head of chimes in the School level.



