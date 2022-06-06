Tonka the chimpanzee, Buddy Alan Cumming’s partner, found alive after a long search

After being presumed dead for a year, Alan Cumming’s chimpanzee colleague from the 1997 film Buddy was found alive, secretly stored in Tony Haddix’s private home. Haddix, the owner of the Missouri Primate Foundation, received a court order last year to extradite Tonka and six other chimpanzees after accusing the Foundation of numerous violations of the Endangered Species Act. This included illegal breeding of animals and renting them out to private individuals, as well as keeping them in cramped, cockroach-infested enclosures. This news came immediately after yesterday’s arrest of Doc Antle, another controversial zookeeper and the hero of the last season of the series “The Tiger King” on Netflix.

In 2021, when PETA intervened to rescue chimpanzees from the Missouri Primate Foundation, only six were found. It was then that Haddix stated that Tonka had suffered a stroke and died of heart failure at an earlier time, so she threw his body into the fire pit. However, her claims could not be confirmed, and the details of the disposal of the body changed over time. PETA has set a reward of $ 10,000 for any information about Tonka, the news of which attracted the attention of Alan Cumming, who befriended the animal on the set of the family movie “Buddy”. In a strange reflection, Buddy tells the story of a wealthy animal collector who almost refuses to take a naughty monkey named Buddy to a shelter until it’s too late. Cumming doubled the amount of PETA’s reward to draw attention to his missing friend, in the hope that some information or a final resting place could be found for Tonka.

A tweet from PETA confirms, thankfully, the positive ending to this story, saying “WE FOUND TONKA” along with an image of a chimpanzee. A recording of a phone conversation between Haddix and a man posing as a documentarian was sent to PETA after Haddix admitted that Tonka was still alive, but on June 2 could be euthanized due to his poor condition. This allowed PETA to obtain an emergency temporary restraining order, depriving Haddix of the opportunity to euthanize the animal and remove it from his property. He was found with a 60-inch TV and an interactive touch device similar to an iPad, and reportedly recently celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with Haddix and her friends. Tonka is currently at Haddix’s home and is being examined by an experienced independent veterinarian to make sure he is in good enough condition to be safely transported to an accredited shelter. Check out PETA’s message below:

WE FOUND TONKA!

PETA is looking for a missing chimpanzee who played with Alan Cumming in the movie “Buddy”.

In contrast to David Schwimmer’s controversial relationship with the capuchin who played Marcel in Friends, it’s great that Cumming had such a strong connection with Thin, since his contribution to the reward probably helped in the chimpanzee’s safe recovery. Haddix, for her part, seems to show no remorse in this situation, as she admitted in an interview with Rolling Stone that she “absolutely, 100 percent” lied about Tonka’s death and thinks that if PETA moves him, she will kill him. him. She claims that he is safer at her home, among people, than in the reserve, among other chimpanzees. When she was told that she could be held in contempt of court for lying under oath, she laughed and replied: “Dear, I have been accused of contempt of court three times. I was paying $50 a day [in fines]. through the mill. I’m sure there will be a prison sentence for this. Do I care about that? No, I don’t care. That’s because it’s about that child. As long as this child is safe, I don’t care. they don’t take care of anything there.”

Unfortunately, the exploitation of monkeys is not as rare as it may seem. Elon Musk’s Neuralink recently killed more than a dozen monkeys by implanting experimental chips into their brains, and it looks like the tech giant had very few consequences. Fortunately, PETA still exists, laying the groundwork for ensuring the ethical treatment of our more innocent fellow animals and their salvation from those who harm them. Let’s hope that Alan Cumming’s friend, Tonka, will get a well-deserved happy ending and will be healthy enough to get to a safe haven and fully recover.