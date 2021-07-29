Tomorrow’s Express: TNT renews series for season 4

Tomorrow’s Express: This Thursday (29), TNT renewed the series Expresso do Amanhã (Snowpiercer, in the original), shown in Brazil by Netflix, for a 4th season. Currently, the production finishes the practical work with its third batch of episodes. A promotional video, hosted by Daveed Diggs on the film set, was also released.

Watch:

It seems that the new episodes of Expresso do Tomorrow will be released in early 2022. No release date for Season 3 has been announced so far, nor for Season 4, which is expected to start shooting very soon.

Although the renewal took place at this stage, it was no longer a surprise to fans as the series became one of the most watched productions on TNT and also on Netflix.

According to data compiled by the Deadline portal, the 2nd season, which ended its current airing at the end of March 2021, was watched by about 21 million people simultaneously.

Expresso do Tomorrow: learn more about the series renewal

In addition to Daveed Diggs, who plays protagonist Andre Layton, the cast also includes guest appearances by Alison Wright, Roberto Urbina, Rowan Blanchard, Katie McGuiness, Jennifer Connelly, Iddo Goldberg, Sam Otto, Mike O’Malley and Sean Bean. Season 3 will also feature Archie Panjabi and Chelsea Harris in very important roles.