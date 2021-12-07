Tomorrow’s Express: Asha Has A Look Revealed For Season 3; Look!

Tomorrow’s Express: TNT revealed this Monday (6) previously unreleased footage from the third season of Tomorrow’s Express, focusing on the character Asha, played by Archie Panjabi, and the display of her look under her anti-contamination costumes.

Announced in February this year as the new cast member of Tomorrow’s Express, Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) will bring to life the mysterious Asha, a hidden survivor of the train who escaped “extreme conditions” and came to believe he is “the last person on Earth” “.

The character, who will create an uproar after being discovered by someone inside the vessel, will be the pivot for chaotic events in the new cycle and will start new developments for the series.

In the images, it is possible to observe that Asha has mask marks on her face and numerous scars, indicating a past full of conflicts and threats fought through her own instinct, whether natural or against rival groups.