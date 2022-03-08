Tomorrow: These are official images of its protagonists before its premiere on Netflix

A lot of time has passed since last April 2021 when K-Drama fans celebrated the news that the famous 44-year-old actress Kim Hee Sun was cast to play a quirky fantasy character in the K-Drama. Drama Tomorrow, also known by its English title as Tomorrow, in which he will be in charge of giving life to an Angel of Death, sharing the screen with the 25-year-old actor and singer Ro Woon, leading a cast of renowned South Korean stars.

Tomorrow, is an adaptation of a popular webtoon of the same name that shows a fantastic and funny vision of the management office of the Grim Reaper also known as the Angel of Death and the employees of the underworld in charge. Although in the process of turning the original story into a K-Drama, it is expected to have some changes, so far it is known that Kim Hee Sun plays Goo Ryun, the charismatic Angel of Death, the main character and leader of the team in charge of save those people who plan to commit suicide.

The story begins when an unemployed and desperate Choi Joon Woong played by Ro Woon has an unfortunate accident that leaves him in a coma and his spirit ends up in the Joomadeung (phantasmagoria) office under the leadership of Kim Hee Sun’s character. Choi Joon Woong will be tasked with helping people in distress after joining the crisis management team at the company’s spirit management headquarters as the youngest hired employee.

The leads are joined by Lee Soo Hyuk in the role of Park Joong Gil, the elite leader of the Guiding Management Team at the afterlife monopoly spiritual management headquarters called Joomadeung, and Yoon Ji On in the role of Lim Ryoong Goo, as member of the underworld team led by Goo Ryun. Finally, its production has released the individual posters of the main characters that show their charisma and strong appearance as grim reapers.

While its premiere is expected on March 25 in South Korea and the confirmation of the official date is defined on Netflix, in the first poster we can see Goo Ryun (Kim Hee Sun), elegantly dressed and showing determination to do things. . The text on the poster reads: “I am the angel of death who saves people.” For his part, the character Choi Joon Woong (Ro Woon), appears with a friendly expression with the text. “Thanks. Hold on… and don’t give up.”

Two other individual posters are for the underworld office leader Park Joong Gil (Lee Soo Hyuk) where he shows a cold attitude as he turns and looks to the side. Also, the text next to it says, “I don’t understand why we need a crisis management team.” Lastly, Lim Ryoong Goo (Yoon Ji On) ​​embodies a more nonchalant attitude, wearing a leather jacket over a gray sweatshirt. The text on the banner reads: “After all, we will be punished, so let’s make a good result.”