Tomorrow is stronger than our Un si grand soleil series!

The Tomorrow is Our Own series faces terrible competition. The audience of Un si grand soleil, broadcast on France 2 is in good shape.

Never have two series been so close to each other. And yet, we have to face the facts, Tomorrow Belongs to Us has more audiences, overall, than its competitor, Un si grand soleil.

Launched almost three years ago, the TF1 series quickly established itself as one of the most viewed series in its time slot. According to Médiamétrie, more than 3.6 million French people watch the series every evening at 7:10 p.m.

Despite a slight decrease from 2019 (3,772,000 viewers, or 20.7% audience share), the series continues to appeal to the French. And they are not at the end of their surprises.

First of all, there is the idyllic filming location. Indeed, the series is entirely shot in Sète. A small port town in Occitania.

The series brings together Ingrid Chauvin, Alexandre Brasseur, Linda Hardy and more recently, Franck Sémonin, the former cop of Plus belle la vie. The plots are constantly renewed and are anchored in reality.

TOMORROW IS OURSELVES IN FRONT OF SO BIG SUN

Opposite, we find the series of France 2, Un si grand soleil, broadcast every evening. Monday to Friday at 8:45 p.m. sharp.

The location of Un si grand soleil is different from that of Tomorrow belongs to us. The setting is idyllic since the Montpellier sun shines all year round.

Like the TF1 series, Un si grand soleil is intended to be a very realistic series. The intrigues follow one another, but therefore never look alike.

And it is clear that the audiences are also excellent for the series of the France Televisions group. In 2020, “Mélanie Maudran, Jérémy Banster or even Moïse Santamaria gathered an average of 3,786,000 viewers for a market share of 16.1%”, reports Midi Libre.

Figures greater than those of Tomorrow belong to us, for the same period. So you will understand, the two series still have a bright future ahead of them. You haven’t finished hearing about it.