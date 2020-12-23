Tomorrow is ours: Virginie has agreed to welcome Charlie

In Tomorrow belongs to us, Virginie finally agrees to host Charlie! Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more straight away!

In barely three years, Tomorrow belongs to us has succeeded in winning the hearts of many viewers. Yes, this soap opera has become the reference for TF1 in terms of series. Very cool !

Thus, every evening, young and old alike follow the adventures of our favorite heroes.

In fact, Tomorrow Belongs to Us is a hit because the series has its own spin-off.

Yes, Here Everything Begins, which follows the adventures of former DNA characters, has been airing for over a month now on TF1.

But if Tomorrow Belongs to Us works so well, it’s thanks to its characters!

Yes, we all love Karim, Chloé, Noor but also Virginie!

In fact, in the next episode of DNA, Jules’s mother will agree to put Charlie in for a few days! Awesome, isn’t it?

VIRGINIE AGREES TO HOST CHARLIE IN OUR TOMORROW!

Virginie is going to make a big decision in the next episode of Tomorrow belongs to us.

Indeed, after discovering Charlie asleep in Jules’s arms, the mother will offer to host him.

And for good reason: Charlie left the Moreno, aware that she is a burden to them, but especially that his brother needs space. Ouch!

But unfortunately, she has nowhere to go.

Virginie then offered to stay with them for a few days, the time to take a step back from the situation.

An invitation that Charlie ends up accepting!

So how long is Charlie going to stay with Jules and Virginie? Will she finally be reconciled with her brother? And will she finally return to live with the Moreno?

To find out, we’ll have to watch the next episodes of Tomorrow belongs to us!

