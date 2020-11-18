Tomorrow is ours: Victoire confronts her stepmother Mona!

In Tomorrow belongs to us, Victoire confronts her stepmother Mona! Yes, nothing is right between her and Georges’ mother!

Victoire decides to confront her stepmother, Mona, in Tomorrow belongs to us! But things are not going to go as planned.

Tomorrow belongs to us is the flagship series of TF1. Yes, in 3 years, the soap opera has established itself as the channel’s benchmark for series. Indeed, every evening, millions of viewers follow the adventures of our favorite characters. Awesome, isn’t it?

In fact, Tomorrow Belongs to Us is so successful that the series even has its own spin-off. Yes, Here Everything Begins, which follows the adventures of former DNA characters, has been airing for a few weeks now on TF1. Crazy, right?

At the same time, the characters Here It All Begins, like those in DNA, are truly endearing!

Besides, we are a little worried about Victoire in Tomorrow belongs to us. Indeed, the young woman seems on the verge of a nervous breakdown. And his confrontation with Georges’ mother, Mona, is not going to help matters…

VICTORY CONFRONTS HIS STEP-MOTHER MONA IN TOMORROW IS OUR OWN!

Nothing goes between Victoire and Georges. And the situation has deteriorated even further since the arrival of Georges’ mother, Mona, who seems to have a grudge against Victoire. Tired of her stepmother’s reproaches, Victoire even decided to go and live with Sandrine for a few days. Just that !

But the young woman has a good heart and therefore wishes to set things straight with her mother-in-law. She invites him to the Spoon for a discussion that will not go as planned.

Indeed, in the next episode of Tomorrow belongs to us, Mona will tell Victoire her four truths, even implying that Georges is about to leave her.

Remarks that obviously do not pass on the side of Victoire, who accuses Mona of wanting to separate them.

