Tomorrow is ours: Tristan is showing bravery for Solenne!

60,000 euros, this is the sum that Solenne must raise to walk again in Demain belongs to us … But Tristan has an idea!

Will Solenne therefore be able to walk again? Nothing is less certain, while she stays in the wheelchair … But Tristan has great ideas! He will therefore do everything to help him in Tomorrow belongs to us!

Because, faced with Solenne’s sad face, he cannot resist … She seems indeed annoyed, obliged to face the facts: “I don’t have enough money, I will never walk again …” operation is too expensive for her!

“We’re talking about 60,000 euros”, laments Solenne… But Tristan absolutely wants to help her! He will therefore stir Sète and the whole of France to achieve a small miracle in Tomorrow belongs to us.

“There is money,” he balances before thinking for a few seconds … And coming up with a very good idea: “we just have to start a pot on the Internet! »But Solenne does not seem thrilled …

She doesn’t believe it at all, because the sum is still huge. But Tristan wants to keep hope alive … So he seems ready to embark on a new adventure. Tomorrow belongs to us therefore remains full of surprises.

TOMORROW BELONG TO US: TRISTAN TO THE HELP OF SOLENNE

Yes, the manager of the Spoon therefore seems very positive in this situation… But he intends to push Solenne! “For good causes, people are super generous. »We will therefore have to soften them!

“You have to make people cry,” Solenne balks… I don’t want to be seen as a victim. But like so many times in Tomorrow Belongs to Us, when a character has an idea… He goes all the way.

Tristan will therefore move heaven and earth. “If I surf tonight, may the site validate it…” The pot will therefore very quickly end up online, whether Solenne likes it or not. But she begins to let herself be convinced!

So he’s preparing “a message that hits home … But it would be nice to have a picture of you. “Tomorrow belongs to us and maybe will see the miracle for Solenne …” All the money in the pot is for your operation! “



