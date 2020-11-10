Tomorrow is ours: the raven takes action in the spin-off!

The fans of Tomorrow belongs to us, we were able to discover the spin-off Here it all begins. Noémie has disappeared and the Raven threatens the students.

Fans of Tomorrow Belongs to Us can follow Maxime’s story in Here It All Begins. Noémie could be dead and the Raven is going to go after the institute. Please note, the article contains spoilers.

A week ago, TF1 broadcast the new series Here everything begins. The Tomorrow Belongs to Us spin-off follows the stories of Maxime, Rose and Antoine who joined Auguste Armand’s school.

Noémie, one of the students assists Chef Teyssier in the series. The fans were able to meet her and she was having a hard time putting up with her teacher’s bad behavior. Besides, he seemed to be harassing her and she was taking drugs.

The young woman tried to end her life once in Tomorrow is ours. Nevertheless, Enzo had saved her and she had promised him not to do it again. However, in Here it all begins, the young woman goes too far.

During Salomé’s wedding, Noémie will make a suicide attempt and electrocute herself in her shower. Maxime will come to her rescue, but will find her dead. However, his body will disappear and no one will know what happened to him …

TOMORROW BELONG TO US: THE RAVEN ATTACK!

In the next episodes of the spin-off of Tomorrow belongs to us, the police will investigate Noémie’s disappearance. Teyssier will stay true to himself and cover his tracks. Indeed, he will refuse to speak about the death of a former student and the visions of Noémie.

Noémie and Teyssier received messages from the Raven in the series. Nonetheless, the perpetrator will take action in It All Begins. So he will send a message to all the students in the institute and cause panic.

“If you want to know what happened to Noémie, meet at 5 pm”, he sent to the young people. The Raven seems to want revenge on Teyssier in the spinoff series of Tomorrow belongs to us. This message will scare everyone and the students will start to have doubts about the teacher.

So where is Noémie and is she really dead? That’s the question every fan is asking. Finally, this first intrigue of Here It All Begins is likely to enthrall the public for several weeks.



