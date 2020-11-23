Tomorrow is ours: the police find out the truth about Charlie!

New twists to come in “Tomorrow belongs to us”. Indeed, the authorities will discover the dark personality of Charlie!

In “Tomorrow belongs to us”, the police continue their investigation into Charlie’s assault! And the authorities will discover the dark sides of the victim.

Definitely, “Tomorrow belongs to us” continues to make the heyday of TF1! It must be said that the writers always put the small dishes in the big ones to delight the televiewers of the saga.

And there has been a lot of twist in the last few episodes! One of the main storylines actually centers around Charlie.

Indeed, the young woman was violently attacked! Badly beaten and left for dead on a beach, to date her condition is very critical!

Plunged into an artificial coma at Saint-Clair Hospital, the authorities will then begin their investigation, which will not be easy.

Fans of “Tomorrow is ours” know this well … Luke’s sister didn’t just make friends with her family. Quite the contrary!

The list of suspects is long … Indeed because of his actions, Charlie has made quite a few enemies!

TOMORROW IS OUR OWN: CHARLIE’S DARK FACE UNVEILED!

Soon in “Tomorrow belongs to us”, the police will not be at the end of its surprises! By gathering testimonies and establishing a “cartography” of Charlie’s relationships, the authorities will discover the dark side of the victim.

Manipulative, the young woman has often deceived her world to achieve her goals! In the course of their investigation, the authorities will discover that the victim was registered on a dating site … But not for good reasons.

Indeed, Arnaud’s daughter had fun trapping men and – afterwards – threatened to broadcast their intimate photos!

His latest victim is Bilel, who has been ordered to pay him a large sum of money in exchange for his silence. Is he the culprit ?! Not sure … because he’s not the only one to have been the victim of Charlie’s manipulations and blackmail.

For the moment, the investigation continues! Case to follow in “Tomorrow belongs to us”!



