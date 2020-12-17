Tomorrow is ours: the police are looking for the copycat!

For several weeks now, a burglar has been spreading terror in Sète in Tomorrow belongs to us. The police are now looking for a copycat.

We have had a home jacker attacking the characters of Tomorrow for several days. Police will soon realize that the burglar is in fact a copycat. Please note, the article contains spoilers.

For several weeks now, a home jacker has been attacking the inhabitants of Sète in Tomorrow belongs to us. It started with Tristan, who got robbed at the Spoon. While he was having a party for Solenne, a man stole the girl’s cognote for her operation.

Then the thief threatened Tristan with a knife before running away. Solenne’s uncle had complained, but only saw the thief’s clear eyes. Lou and Timothée were subsequently attacked in their home while they were cooking.

The home jacker stole a file from Victor and some money. Since then, Victor has done everything to find this famous file as well as to discover the identity of the thief. Moreover, the latter thinks that Rémy is behind it all and intends to prove it.

In the sequel to Tomorrow belongs to us, the police will finally have a lead. Nevertheless, Karim will understand that the burglar is a copycat.

TOMORROW IS OURSELVES: A COPYCAT BEHIND THE FLIGHTS!

In this Thursday, December 17 episode of Tomorrow belongs to us, Karim will believe that Jeanval is attacking the families of Sète. Nevertheless, Lou and Timothée go to tell him that their attacker did not have a wine stain on his wrist like Jeanval.

So the police will think they are dealing with a copycat. Another person seems to be attacking the inhabitants of Sète and Karim and George will have to redouble their efforts. Moreover, Victor will relaunch the hypothesis that Rémy is behind it all.

A little later, in high school, Victor’s son will talk about Rémy to Noor. He will ask her to be very careful, and warn her about the nurse. Nevertheless, we suspect that Noor will have a hard time believing his ex. She knows Rémy very well and will not believe him guilty of such facts.

So, could Remy be the copycat in Tomorrow belongs to us? Timothy will be right to tell Noor to be very careful. In the continuation of the TF1 series, the Beddiar family will be the next victim of the burglar …



