Tomorrow is ours: Soraya and Noor Uncover Iris’s Secret!

Soraya and Noor will eventually uncover the secret of young Iris. The young woman, who is treated in Sète hides a heavy secret …

Iris is one of the most enigmatic characters around. Arriving in Sète, the young woman did not think of creating such a stir with Noor and Soraya.

And yet, by having a heart transplanted, the young woman raised questions from several people. Starting with young Samuel.

The nurse at the Sète hospital has been troubled for several days by Iris. He didn’t hesitate to follow her in order to understand why she obsesses him.

Intrigued by the young man’s actions, Iris finally confesses that she has had a heart transplant. And the donor is none other than Leïla Beddiar, the mother of Noor and Soraya.

As a reminder, the young woman is therefore dead after being found burned in her car. A drama that upset the Sétois and the Beddiar family.

NOOR AND SORAYA LEARN THE TRUTH ABOUT IRIS

In an excerpt unveiled by MYTF1, Iris, under the influence of Samuel, will thus take courage in both hands to go talk to Noor and Soraya. They need it.

The two sisters will go to the Spoon to have a conversation with the young woman. They therefore do not understand why Iris had gathered at Leïla’s grave a few days earlier.

They also want to know why Samuel played her audio messages in this way. Faced with many questions from Leïla and Soraya, Iris confesses everything to them.

A sequence very hard to watch, so much the Beddiar sisters are taken by tears. “It’s something very hard to hear, you never should have known,” Iris told Noor and Soraya.

Iris ended up confessing the unthinkable, the heart that beats deep in her chest is Leïla’s. Very sensitive, Soraya therefore burst into tears and Noor did not hide his grief when finally finding out the truth about Iris.