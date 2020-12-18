Tomorrow is ours: Solenne takes a radical decision!

In Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on TF1. The young Solenne has taken a radical decision that risks everything upside down.

In Tomorrow belongs to us, Solenne is therefore one of the most emblematic characters. The young woman has just made a radical decision that risks upsetting everything for the future.

For several months now, TF1 has been broadcasting its new successful series Tomorrow belongs to us. With the success of series such as Plus Belle la vie on France 3. The first channel in France has also decided to launch its series. Since July 2017, Tomorrow belongs to us has been broadcast every end of the afternoon at 7.20 p.m. And those, to the delight of viewers.

Tomorrow is ours so follows Chloe’s story. She goes to Sète to investigate the death of her son. The latter died following the exposure of two boats in the bay of Sète.

But Chloe is not convinced. Deeply convinced that there is a wolf in history, the young woman decides to conduct her own investigation.

It is then that follows a story full of twists and turns with characters of all kinds. For almost 1000 episodes, viewers have discovered a new person or a new story each time.

TOMORROW IS OURSELVES, WHAT IS SOLÈNNE’S DECISION?

But in recent days, a character has been talked about a lot in Tomorrow belongs to us. This is Solenne. And for good reason, the young woman was faced with a terrible decision to make.

In the episode of Tomorrow Belongs to Us broadcast this Friday, December 18, Solenne has a lot of doubt in her relationship with Sacha. For a few months now, their relationship has floundered and the young woman is no longer able to do so.

Confused between her story with Sacha who no longer works at all and the crisis she is going through with her family, the young woman is at the end of her tether. She then bursts into tears in Tristan’s arms. Following this new failure, she takes a radical decision: close the pot for her operation and reimburse all participants in retaliation.



