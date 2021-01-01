Tomorrow is ours: Sandrine surprises Franck hiding a body!

Nothing is going well for Franck. Morgane’s brother was surprised by Sandrine while he was trying to hide a body!

So it was Sandrine who got her hands on this discovery on her way to Franck’s. As a reminder, the latter began a love affair with Anne-Marie.

Sandrine’s mother, who is much older than Franck, fell in love with Morgane’s handsome brother. Still, Sandrine has a hard time coming to terms with the idea of ​​her mom going out with her brother-in-law.

However, the mother has put water in her wine during the holidays. Because after Christmas, Franck once again invited his in-laws for another meal.

At the table, the businessman confesses that he has fallen head over heels in love with Anne-Marie. So he decides to toast their love, which he hopes will last forever.

SANDRINE MAKES A SAD DISCOVERY AT FRANCK

Sandrine had a hard time getting her mom to reappear in her life. Anne-Marie never accepted her daughter’s homosexuality, and she had left her behind.

However, the pretty blonde forgave her mom. The proof is that she took the first step, leaving Brittany to settle in Sète.

On his wife’s advice, Sandrine therefore decides to apologize to Franck for his actions. But what the young woman discovered by going to Franck’s will mark her forever.

While on her way to her brother-in-law’s house, she discovered Franck, hiding a corpse in the trunk of his car. A sight of horror that made Sandrine turn around.

Anne-Marie will therefore see the police disembark at Franck’s home. She does not understand the reason for this investigation, and she will therefore support her man at all costs.



