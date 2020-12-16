Tomorrow is ours: Lou has serious doubts about Remy!

Lou begins to have doubts about Remy’s innocence in Tomorrow belongs to us. He could be the culprit of her assault.

Rémy is dating Soraya in Tomorrow belongs to us. And for Christmas, he wants to give his girlfriend a ring. Victoire helps her choose but she is surprised at the price the young man wants to put in the jewel. She doesn’t understand how he can afford it. Lou begins to have doubts.

But Remy replies that he has saved some money and that he wants to please her. On the other hand, another case is in place. It is about the assault on Lou, Timothée and Remy. The police are trying to find the culprit.

The police station therefore summons the three of them to try to identify a culprit. But Timothy refuses to follow the lawyer. For her, Remy is the culprit in this story of Tomorrow belongs to us. Lou does go there.

Lou thinks he’s innocent. She sees him and tells him that she never believed him guilty. For his part, the young man is afraid of not recognizing the culprit. But eventually Lou might change her mind. She confides her doubts about the nurse to Victor and Timothy.

So the noose is tightening on the nurse of Tomorrow belongs to us. Is he guilty of this assault? Especially since it was a burglary. So, would Remy have stolen some money so he could buy Soraya a piece of jewelry?

Doubts therefore persist about the character. And nothing gets better when Lou brushes off Tony’s guilt. She saw her attacker’s wrists and he didn’t have a wine stain like Tony’s. The young girl is sure of herself.

In any case, for the moment Rémy is not giving up. We will have to wait for the next episodes of Tomorrow belongs to us to see more clearly in this story. Especially since the nurse could risk losing his girlfriend because of this whole thing.



