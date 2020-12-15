Tomorrow is ours: Karim questions suspect Tony Janval!

Karim Saeed got his hands on the Sète homejacker. Tonight in Tomorrow belongs to us, the police officer will question Tony Janval!

It’s official ! Yesterday evening, Karim got his hands on the homejacker who is robbing the houses of Sète. And he was able to count on his colleague as well as Georges to stop him for good.

After viewing several hours of surveillance video, the latter spotted a motorcycle present during the Delcourt burglary. The vehicle had a fake license plate. And that’s not all.

It was the latter who managed to get his hands on the name and surname of the burglar. The latter responds to the name of Tony Janval.

After several days of suspicion, it is therefore this inhabitant of Sète who is terrorizing the tranquility of other residents. However, everything suggested that Jules was behind it all.

In reality, it is not. Georges managed to get his hands on the security cameras. He was able to analyze the comings and goings of the inhabitants of Sète. They therefore went to the home of the culprit during the night.

So they managed to corner the homejacker as he was leaving his house. Now at the police station, Karim will be able to question him in order to understand the criminal’s motives.

TONY JANVAL, QUESTIONED BY KARIM AT THE COMMISSIONER

At the police station, not everything will go as planned. Indeed, Tony Janval denies in block being responsible for the burglaries carried out in Sète.

However, while searching his apartment, Georges got his hands on the key leading to a box. As a reminder, several residents have lost personal effects.

Chloe has lost valuable family jewels. As well as her engagement ring. In tears, Celeste’s mother found comfort with her mother.

However, by denying being responsible for the crimes committed in Sète, Karim will have a hard time… Do not miss Tomorrow belongs to us. Tonight at 7:10 p.m. on TF1!



