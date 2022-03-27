Tomorrow is a big day for these 10 altcoins: that’s what they will be!

On the last day of the week, bitcoin calmed down a bit, but continues to grow to $45,000. Most altcoins are in a similar position with a small daily gain. Regardless of prices, it looks like there will be significant changes in various altcoins tomorrow. Here are the details…

There will be new developments in these altcoin projects

BitMart lists Gami (GAMI) with a pair of Tether (USDT).

Altcoin teams such as Cronos (CRO), CYBERKONGZ (KONGZ20), Decentral Games (DG) are taking part in the Enjinstarter (EJS) NFT|LA event.

Binance will host the Binance Blockchain Week 2022 event in Dubai from March 28 to March 30.

Acala (ACA) extends the validity of its “Early Implementation Program” until April 28.

Tomorrow Aavegotchi (GHST) launches Gotchi lending.

Huobi lists Global Function X (FX) with a pair of USDT.

SingularityNET (AGIX) launches financing.

IOTA (MIOTA) will host a question and answer event.

LBank places a Sting (STN) with a pair of USDT.

The ShareToken (SHR) network will undergo a hard fork.

What is the latest market situation?

The BTC landscape was very different last Sunday. The asset was gradually losing value and was close to falling below $40,000 for the first time in a week. However, a lot has changed in the crypto markets in seven days. Instead of falling below $40,000, Bitcoin started an impressive rally and jumped to $43,000, marking a three-week high at the time.