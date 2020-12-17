Tomorrow belongs to us: the next Beddiars victims?

The home jacker scares all the inhabitants of Sète in Tomorrow belongs to us. He will soon attack the Beddiars.

For several days, a home jacker has been disrupting the lives of the inhabitants of Sète in Demain belongs to us. The Beddiar will soon be the next victims of the evildoer. Please note, the article contains spoilers.

The attack first started at the Spoon when Tristan hosted a party for Solenne. He had raised a lot of money to pay for his operation. However, at the end of the evening, a man entered and took the money in addition to threatening Tristan.

The police have been looking for the home jacker in Tomorrow belongs to us for several days. At the moment, there are not many leads and the thief is becoming more and more violent. In fact, he attacked Victor’s family not long ago.

The home-jacker entered Victor’s place while Lou and Timothée were cooking. He threatened them with a knife before leaving with money and files.

TOMORROW IS OUR OWN: A NEW BURGLARY!

Since then, Victor has intended to find the thief and resume his case in Tomorrow belongs to us. Besides, he thinks Remy is behind the many burglaries and denying him is going to have a hard time proving his innocence in the days to come.

However, there is little chance that Remy is responsible for the burglaries. In an excerpt from a future episode, the home jacker will find himself a new target. He is going to break into the Beddiar’s house and search their things.

Noor, Soraya and Bilal will not be present at the time of the robbery. Nevertheless, they will surely get scared when they find out. In addition, the Beddiar family is not the wealthiest family in the TF1 soap opera.

So, could Remy want to harm Soraya’s relatives in Tomorrow belongs to us? It is hard to imagine the young man attacking his family. Especially since it has always been very well received …



