Tomorrow belongs to us: Sémonin changes his search!

Fans of Tomorrow Belongs to Us got to meet a brand new character. Franck Sémonin joined the cast of the soap opera and changed his look. Please note, the article contains spoilers.

The cast of Tomorrow belongs to us is gradually growing. After the departure of several characters like Rose, Maxime and Antoine, the series had to introduce new people. Thus, the audience was able to meet Sasha and her two children.

However, this Wednesday, November 16, fans got to meet a new character. Franck, Morgane’s brother made his debut in Sète and is about to meet his whole family. Moreover, unlike his sister, Franck will be very extroverted and will win the hearts of those around him.

In the next episodes of Tomorrow belongs to us, Franck will meet Anne-Marie and will not hesitate to flirt with her. He could therefore live a beautiful story during his stay with his sister.

It will therefore be understood, Franck will quickly find his place in the TF1 soap opera and will make an impression. Moreover, the channel did not randomly choose the actor to play this character.

TOMORROW BELONGS TO US: FRANCK SÉMONIN CHANGES THE LOOK FOR THE SERIES!

Franck is played by Franck Sémonin, known to play in the Section de Recherches series in TF1. He has been playing in the series for several years and is hugely successful. The actor is happy to have another role and is happy to play alongside Véronique Jannot.

“I confessed to her immediately, as soon as we were introduced, that I was very much in love with her when I watched her as a teenager on Pause Café!”, He told TV Mag.

So, to play in Tomorrow belongs to us, Franck Sémonin wanted to change his look. He who wants to be clean shaven in the Research Section is unrecognizable in the soap opera with Ingrid Chauvin.

“During the first lockdown, I let my beard grow because all year round for the Research Section I have to be clean shaven. So there I had the opportunity to keep a natural look, “he said. To differentiate himself from Lucas of the Research Section, the actor was even desperate.

“I even almost shaved my head for a drastic change!” He joked. However, do not panic the new actor of Tomorrow belongs to us still has all his hair!



